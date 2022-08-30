Suspected rebels kill town police chief in Philippines

COTABATO, Philippines (AP) — Philippine police officials say suspected Muslim rebels have killed a town police chief and his driver and wounded three other officers who were traveling to arrest a criminal suspect. Police say about 10 men opened fire on a vehicle carrying Ampatuan town police chief Lt. Reynaldo Samson in the midmorning attack in Maguindanao province. Three other officers riding in the vehicle were wounded when they exchanged fire with the attackers, who withdrew when police reinforcements arrived. The suspects are believed to be members of a Muslim rebel group active in Ampatuan.

