Burkina Faso bishop says American nun freed by captors

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Catholic church officials in the West African nation of Burkina Faso say an American nun has been freed after spending nearly five months in captivity. Sister Suellen Tennyson, who was 83 at the time gunmen kidnapped her from her home, is reported to be in good health. Kaya Bishop Theophile Nare said in a statement Wednesday that the conditions surrounding Tennyson’s release were not immediately known. He thanked all those who had worked for her release. Islamic extremist groups in Africa’s Sahel region have long taken foreign hostages for ransom to fund operations. Tennyson has been a missionary in Burkina Faso since 2014 and previously worked in the New Orleans archdiocese for many years.

