Crist leaving US House to focus on Florida governor race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is resigning his seat in Congress to focus on his gubernatorial campaign against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist says his resignation will be effective at the end of the day Wednesday. He secured the Democratic nomination for governor last week and has named United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats as his pick for lieutenant governor. Crist was elected to his St. Petersburg-area congressional seat in 2016. Republican Anna Paulina Luna will face Democrat Eric Lynn for the seat in November. Lynn worked in President Barack Obama’s administration.

