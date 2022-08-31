India quarterly growth rises to 13.5% after pandemic slump

NEW DELHI (AP) — The Indian government says the country’s economy grew by 13.5% in the April-June quarter from a year earlier, pushed up by a boost in agriculture and manufacturing as pandemic curbs eased. The jump follows a 4.1% slump in the January-March quarter. However, economists have cautioned that the growth this quarter may be followed by a slowdown. In July, the International Monetary Fund revised its growth forecast for India from 8.2% to 7.4% for the current fiscal year, which began in April. Despite the revision, India would still be among the fastest-growing major economies in the world.

