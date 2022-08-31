Man charged in random Detroit shootings that killed 3

DETROIT (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in a series of apparently random shootings over roughly two hours last weekend in Detroit that left three people dead and a fourth wounded. The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says Dontae Ramon Smith was expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in 36th District. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. Police spent 12 hours searching for the man and peacefully arrested him Sunday at his home following a tip from someone close to him. Police said a gun was found that matched shell casings at the shooting scenes. Detroit Police Chief James White has said the man may have a mental illness and “terrorized our community.”

