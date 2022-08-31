Political crisis continues in Baghdad after bloody clashes

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi paramilitary forces killed in heavy clashes have been laid to rest as the country’s parliament speaker called for three days of mourning for the dozens killed. Life returned to Baghdad Wednesday after a bloody 24 hours of street battles when supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr clashes with Iraqi security forces inside the heavily fortified government zone. Shop-owners said they were relieved the fighting had stopped and the military imposed curfew was lifted. But the political crisis still looms, with rival Shiite camps at odds over early elections.

