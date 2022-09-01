Anne Heche died without a will, son files to control estate

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Anne Heche died without a will, and her 20-year-old son has filed court papers to control her estate. Homer Laffoon filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday requesting that he be allowed to administer his mother’s estate. The petition lists him and his 13-year-old brother as her only heirs. The documents list the value of Heche’s estate as currently unknown. The 53-year-old Heche, who was among Hollywood’s biggest film stars in the late 1990s, was in a fiery car crash on Aug. 5, and died from its effects six days later.

