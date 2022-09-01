California Democrats cap legislative year with climate wins

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tougher clean energy goals and a ban on new oil and gas wells near homes and schools are among the climate wins for California Democrats in the final days of the legislative session. Most of the proposals are being celebrated by Democrats and environmentalists who say the state needs to act more swiftly to tackle climate change. But Republicans and the oil industry say they will kill jobs and require the state to buy more oil from elsewhere. One proposal that’s divided Democrats would set a permitting process for projects to take carbon out of the air and store it underground.

