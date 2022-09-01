Peru prosecutors to probe transgender man’s death in Bali

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Prosecutors in Peru have opened an investigation into the death of a Peruvian transgender man who died this month after being detained on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali. Peru’s Public Ministry said Wednesday that the probe by prosecutors who specialize in human rights will include an autopsy on Rodrigo Ventocilla. That has been demanded by LGBTQ activists amid allegations by the man’s family that he was tortured by Indonesian police. Authorities in Indonesia deny those claims, saying Ventocilla was not abused or mistreated. They say he died in a hospital Aug. 11 after complaining of stomach pains and showing signs of depression while in detention.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.