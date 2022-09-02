Californians asked to conserve power amid brutal heat wave

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Californians sweltering in the West’s lengthening heat wave have been asked to reduce air conditioning and cut other electricity use again to prevent stress on the state’s electrical grid that could lead to rolling blackouts. Friday is the third consecutive day of requests by the state’s grid operator for voluntary cutbacks during late afternoon and evening hours to balance supply and demand. The California Independent System Operator says multiple generators have been forced out of service because of the extreme heat, making energy supplies tighter. The grid operator says Thursday saw the highest electrical demand since September 2017, and there’s major concern about even higher temperatures Sunday through Tuesday.

By JOHN ANTCZAK and EUGENE GARCIA Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.