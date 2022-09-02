Czech Cabinet survives no-confidence vote over energy prices

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic’s coalition government has survived a parliamentary no-confidence vote over its handling of the energy crisis and a scandal involving the head of one of the country’s spy agencies. Lawmakers from the five-party coalition defeated the motion following a debate that took some 22 hours. The opposition accused the coalition of not doing enough to help people and businesses cope with the high prices for electricity and natural gas. Separately, the opposition has demanded the resignation of Interior Minister Vit Rakusan for his backing of a spy agency chief who had contacts with a businessman facing corruption charges.

