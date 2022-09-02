Fake Florida doctor sentenced to 9 years for dating scam

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man will spend nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to defrauding more than 30 women of more than $1.3 million by pretending to be a doctor on online dating services. U.S. Attorney Jason Cody announced the sentence Thursday. Brian Brainard Wedgeworth who formerly lived in the Florida capital city of Tallahassee and in Center Point, Alabama, used 10 different aliases as part of the scheme. The 47-year-old will also be required to pay nearly $1.2 million in restitution.

