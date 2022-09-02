Man dies following attack at gay pride event in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors in Germany say a 25-year-old man has died from injuries suffered in an attack at a gay pride event in the western city of Muenster. The victim had come to the aid of other participants in the Aug. 27 event after they were insulted by an unknown man. The man then attacked the victim, knocking him to the ground. Authorities said the suspect in the attack fled with another person and has not yet been apprehended. Police have issued a description of the men and appealed for witnesses to come forward. The German government’s queer commissioner, Sven Lehmann, expressed shock at the death and called for Germans to stand up to homophobic violence.

