Marcos flying to Indonesia, Singapore on first foreign trip

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will travel to Indonesia and Singapore on his first overseas trip since taking office in June to strengthen security ties and discuss problems confronting the region, including strife in Myanmar. Philippine officials say Marcos Jr. will also fly to the United States this month to speak at the U.N. General Assembly. He will meet his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo, during his state visit starting Sunday. In Singapore, Marcos Jr. will meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a state visit that starts Tuesday. He and Lee are to witness the signing of accords on counterterrorism and data privacy.

