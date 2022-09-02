Nicaraguan judge sentences priest to 49 years for rape
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A judge in Nicaragua has sentenced a Roman Catholic priest to 49 years in prison for the rape of a 14-year-old girl. Judge Edén Aguilar Castro sentenced Rev. José Leonardo Urbina on Friday to 24 years in prison on two counts of abuse and 25 years for one count of rape. However, Aguilar Castro ruled the Urbina would serve only 30 years. Nicaraguan law limits maximum sentences in most cases to 30 years. Urbina served as a priest at the Perpetuo Socorro parish in the town of Boaco, which is 55 miles (90 kilometers) northeast of the capital, Managua. He was arrested in July on a complaint from the victim’s mother.