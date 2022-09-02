Sheriff: Man left dead animals at Parkland massacre memorial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is facing charges that he left dead animals three times at a memorial for the 17 victims of the Parkland high school massacre. Authorities said Friday that 29-year-old Robert Mondragon left a dead duck, raccoon and opossum on bench that is part of the memorial garden outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He was charged with defacing a monument, a felony. He was also charged with violating probation of a previous indecent exposure and assault conviction. His attorney, Andrew Coffey, said Mondragon had a difficult and traumatic childhood. He said Mondragon was the child victim in a criminal case that is pending. He declined to give further details.

