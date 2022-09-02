Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell play cannibals in love

VENICE, Italy (AP) — The cannibal romance “Bones and All” is having its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where it is among the competition titles. Stars Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell and director Luca Guadagnino gathered before Friday night’s premiere to discuss the film with the cast. It’s a significant departure for the Italian director marking the first time Guadagnino has made an American film — something he’s wanted to do for some time. Then screenwriter David Kajganich, came to him with an adaptation of Camille DeAngelis’ young adult novel and he saw in it an opportunity to make a film about identity and outcasts.

