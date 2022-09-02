Tribe: Arizona built border barrier against its wishes

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Cocopah Indian Tribe says the state of Arizona acted against its wishes by stacking shipping containers on its land to prevent illegal border crossings. The tribe said Friday that it told the governor’s office that the state put 42 double-stacked containers on its land near Yuma. It has shared several concerns, including that the containers may topple, as they did during construction. It is a potential setback to Gov. Doug Ducey, who says the barriers are “a major step forward to secure our border,” even though they have failed to make a difference so far.

