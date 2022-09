SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. prosecutors say a tip along with the perseverance of the mother of a woman killed in San Diego in 2016 led to the arrest of her boyfriend who fled to El Salvador and was captured there last month. Raymond McLeod pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in San Diego Superior Court. He is accused of strangling his girlfriend, Krystal Mitchell, 30, a mother of two. His attorney could comment not be reached for comment.

