Biden seeks $47B for Ukraine, COVID-19, monkeypox, disasters

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is asking Congress to provide more than $47 billion in emergency dollars that would go toward the war in Ukraine, the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing monkeypox outbreak and help for recent natural disasters in Kentucky and other states. The request comes as lawmakers are preparing to return to Washington and fund the government. It includes $13.7 billion related to Ukraine, including money for equipment, intelligence support and direct budgetary support. White House Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young said that more than three-fourths of the $40 billion approved earlier this year for Ukraine has already been disbursed or committed.

