Rallies show Pakistan’s ex-PM Khan remains political force

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Five month since he was toppled by parliament, former Prime Minister Imran Khan has demonstrated his continued popularity with mass rallies across Pakistan. He has drawn huge crowds and signaled to his political rivals that he remains a political force. On Tuesday, he told some 25,000 supporters in the northwestern city of Peshawar that he would soon organize a mass march to the capital to press his demands for a snap election. In a twist to his comeback campaign, he faces terrorism charges for allegedly threatening police and a judge at a previous rally. He could face arrest if his bail is revoked later this month.

