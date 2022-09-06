Rescued Irrawaddy dolphin calf dies despite weeks of care

BANGKOK (AP) — An Irrawaddy dolphin calf who was rescued and nursed day and night for weeks by veterinarians and volunteers after his rescue from a tidal pool on Thailand’s shore has died. The baby was nicknamed Paradon, roughly translated as “brotherly burden,” when he was found by fishermen on July 22. Dozens of veterinarians and volunteers helped care for him at Thailand’s Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Center in the Gulf of Thailand. A veterinarian said Wednesday they were shocked because the dolphin had made improvement since they found him. An initial examination found infection in his lungs. Only about around 400 Irrawaddy dolphins are believed to remain along Thailand’s coast bordering Cambodia. Their survival is threatened by pollution and fishing.

