Workers, students in Indonesia protest fuel price hike
By EDNA TARIGAN and FADLAN SYAM
Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Hundreds of workers and students in Indonesia have rallied demanding the government cancel fuel price hikes, a politically sensitive issue that has triggered past unrest. Members of trade unions, farmers, fishermen, temporary teachers and domestic workers protested in front of the parliament building in Jakarta and provincial governors’ offices against the fuel price increase of 30% that was announced by President Joko Widodo on Saturday. He said it was his last option as the country’s energy subsidy had tripled this year to $34 billion from its original budget, triggered by rising global prices of oil and gas. The rally also demanded an increase in the minimum wage next year. The workers are also considering a national strike unless their demands are met.