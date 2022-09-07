Here they are: Obamas unveil their White House portraits

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have unveiled their official White House portraits. President Joe Biden on Wednesday hosted a ceremony at the White House where America’s first Black president and first lady revealed portraits with a modern vibe. Obama is seen standing, wearing a black suit and gray tie against a white background. Mrs. Obama wears a formal light blue dress while seated on a sofa in the Red Room. Obama chose artist Robert McCurdy for his portrait. Mrs. Obama went with artist Sharon Sprung.

