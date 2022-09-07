Iraq top court says it can’t dissolve parliament amid crisis

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s top court has ruled that it does not have the constitutional right to dissolve the country’s parliament. The much anticipated ruling on Wednesday raises the stakes in Iraq’s unprecedented 11-month political crisis. The court ruled it doesn’t have the authority under the country’s constitution to dissolve the legislature, which was a key demand by influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr. Al-Sadr won most votes in elections last October but has been unable to form a majority government. He has now been calling for the dissolution of parliament and early elections and has been in a power struggle with his Iran-backed rivals. Many anticipate the decision will instigate more unrest.

