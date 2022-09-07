Jury awards $77M in suit against addiction treatment center

ATLANTA (AP) — Nick Carusillo died when he was hit by multiple vehicles on a Georgia interstate, just days after he was abruptly discharged from an addiction treatment center. Now his parents hope a substantial jury verdict in their favor will prompt change that helps others suffering from mental illness and substance abuse. Carusillo died on Sept. 22, 2017, and his parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit in 2019 against the facility that released him and several people who were responsible for his care there. A jury just outside Atlanta awarded them a total of about $77 million last week.

