Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 11:09 AM

Police: California sheriff’s deputy wanted in double slaying

KTVZ

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ and STEFANIE DAZIO
Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say they are seeking a Northern California sheriff’s deputy the in connection with the slaying of a husband and wife at their home. He remains at-large hours after Wednesday’s bloodshed. Law enforcement officials say they are searching for Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. Williams allegedly shot the pair in Dublin, California, early Wednesday morning and drove away. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office says Williams was off-duty at the time of the shooting. Other details were not immediately available. Authorities have planned a late morning news conference.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content