Police: California sheriff’s deputy wanted in double slaying

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say they are seeking a Northern California sheriff’s deputy the in connection with the slaying of a husband and wife at their home. He remains at-large hours after Wednesday’s bloodshed. Law enforcement officials say they are searching for Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. Williams allegedly shot the pair in Dublin, California, early Wednesday morning and drove away. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office says Williams was off-duty at the time of the shooting. Other details were not immediately available. Authorities have planned a late morning news conference.

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ and STEFANIE DAZIO Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.