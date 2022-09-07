Police raid elected official’s home in Vegas reporter death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas have searched the home of a local elected official and towed away a vehicle similar to one sought in the probe of the fatal stabbing of a veteran newspaper reporter whose investigative work had drawn the official’s ire. Las Vegas police didn’t immediately provide details about the search in their probe of the death of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles did not comment to reporters at his home. Telles lost a primary bid for re-election after German reported about turmoil at the county office that Telles heads. Messages by The Associated Press at Telles’ office were not immediately returned.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.