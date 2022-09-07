Queen Elizabeth II postpones meeting of Privy Council

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has postponed a meeting of senior governmental advisers known as the Privy Council after doctors advised her to rest. The council had been scheduled to meet virtually on Wednesday, a day after the 96-year-old monarch had a full day of activities as she presided over the ceremonial handover power to new Prime Minister Liz Truss at her summer residence in Scotland. Truss would have taken the oath as First Lord of the Treasury, one of her other titles, and new Cabinet ministers would have been sworn in during the session. The decision is likely to spark renewed concern about the health of the queen, who marked seven decades on the throne this year.

