Red Cross: Landslide kills 15 in remote Uganda district
By RODNEY MUHUMUZA
Associated Press
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The Uganda Red Cross says at least 15 people have been killed in a landslide triggered by heavy rain in a remote part of southwestern Uganda. The group reported Wednesday that most of the victims are “mothers and children,” calling the landslide in the hilly district of Kasese a disaster. Kasese, which lies near the border with Congo, is prone to deadly mudslides during rainy seasons.