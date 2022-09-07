Report: Building collapses in north Syria, killing 11 people

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state TV says a building has collapsed in the northern city of Aleppo, killing at least 11 people, including three children. The report said the illegally built, five-story building in the southern neighborhood of Fardous collapsed on Wednesday evening. The TV said seven women, three children and an elderly man were killed. It also said two people were injured and that seven nearby buildings were evacuated for fear they might collapse as well. Fardous was a rebel-held neighborhood until December 2016, when government forces with the help of Russia and Iran captured eastern parts of the city which had been held by insurgents for four years.

