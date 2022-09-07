Slain man’s family wants suit against Ohio deputy to proceed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The family of a Black man shot by an Ohio sheriff’s deputy has asked a federal court to stop delaying their wrongful death lawsuit against the deputy. Authorities say Casey Goodson Jr., 23, was shot in the back as he entered his grandmother’s house in late 2020. Deputy Jason Meade, who is white, has pleaded not guilty to murder and reckless homicide. A federal judge paused the family’s civil rights lawsuit against the officer and Franklin County until after the criminal case. However, the criminal trial has been pushed back repeatedly. The family’s attorneys said Wednesday that delay is prejudicing their civil case.