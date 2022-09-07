Woman pleads guilty in ex-con’s plot against college women

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York woman has admitted to laundering money made from an ex-convict’s plot to extort and force into labor or prostitution some women he met at his daughter’s on-campus housing at Sarah Lawrence College. Isabella Pollok entered a guilty plea on Wednesday to a money laundering conspiracy charge. The plea came five months after Lawrence Ray was convicted of using threats and violence to force his daughter’s schoolmates into working for him and enriching him with millions of dollars. Ray is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 1. Pollok faces up to five years in prison when she is sentenced in February.

