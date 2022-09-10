Prabal Gurung puts a loving spotlight on the world’s misfits

NEW YORK (AP) — Designer Prabal Gurung put a spotlight Saturday on who he called the misfits of the world. His New York Fashion Week models walked a long, stark runway in the shadow of the United Nations wearing an explosion of sheers and colors as an ode to those he says are “often watched and monitored, scrutinized but unseen.” Gurung says he found the space where the Japanese consulate was once housed while on a bike ride on Manhattan’s East Side. It was the perfect setting for a spring collection of metallics and bondage looks, some in bright neon made of chiffon and tulle.

