Catalans separatists rally with movement fraying 5 years on

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Tens of thousands of Catalan separatists are rallying in Barcelona in an attempt by the march organizers to reignite the independence movement that is fraying as it nears the five-year anniversary of its failed breakaway bid from the rest of Spain. The unity between political parties and the civil society groups that led the October 2017 independence push is in danger of falling apart. The civil group organizing Sunday’s march is strongly opposed to the talks that the Catalan government is holding with Spain’s central government in Madrid. That has led Catalonia’s regional president Pere Aragonès to announce that he will be the first Catalan president to not attend the annual march for independence.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.