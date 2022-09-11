Okinawa reelects governor opposing heavy US troop presence

TOKYO (AP) — Okinawa’s incumbent governor who opposes an ongoing U.S. Marine base relocation forced by Japan’s central government and calls for a further reduction of American troops on the southern island has secured his reelection. According to exit polls by major Japanese media, Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki, who is backed by opposition parties, is certain to win his second four-year term. His victory could deepen tensions between Okinawa and the central government. The plan to move U.S. Marine Air Station Futenma from a crowded neighborhood to a less populated area on the island has already been delayed for years. Okinawans want the base closed down and removed from the island. Citing growing threats from China, North Korea and Russia, Japan has bolstered its defense in Okinawa.

