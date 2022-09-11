Rian Johnson unpeels ‘Glass Onion,’ his ‘Knives Out’ sequel

TORONTO (AP) — Three years after premiering “Knives Out” at the Toronto International Film Festival, Rian Johnson has returned to the scene of the crime to debut his whodunit’s much-anticipated sequel, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” The film was one of the most eagerly awaited premieres in Toronto. In an interview ahead of its screening, Johnson said his film is “meant to be a good time with a big crowd of folks in a theater.” Unlike the 2019 box-office hit, though, “Glass Onion” is a Netflix release. After a run in select theaters, Netflix will stream the film on Dec. 23.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.