Turkey says Greek Coast Guard fires on cargo ship in Aegean

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey says Greek Coast Guard ships have opened fire on a cargo vessel sailing in international waters in the Aegean Sea. In a statement released late Saturday, the Turkish Coast Guard said there were no casualties in the shooting 11 nautical miles southwest of the Turkish island of Bozcaada. It added that after “harassment fire” from two Greek Coast Guard vessels, two Turkish Coast Guard ships went to the area and the Greek boats left. Calls to the Greek Embassy in Ankara went unanswered Sunday. It has escalated tensions between the regional rivals that have mounted in recent weeks, with both sides alleging airspace violations.

