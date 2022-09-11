Victor Glemaud puts fashion on roller skates at Fashion Week

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Glemaud brought out crowds of onlookers to catch his latest New York Fashion Week show at the Rockefeller Center roller skating rink on Saturday. The Haitian-American designer opened the show with skaters gliding around the rink before models appeared in Glemaud’s ready-to-wear designs. His latest collection featured silk crocheted looks, swimsuits and a pink blush cape. The designer also debuted a new eyewear line. Glemaud said his collection was inspired by a trip to Harbour Island in the Bahamas. Glemaud’s was one of 28 Black-owned brands taking part in New York Fashion Week.

