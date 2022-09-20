Sudan detects 5 more cases of monkeypox amid concerns

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan announced five more cases of the monkeypox virus had been identified in the country, bringing the total tally up to seven patients. The Health Ministry on Tuesday said in a statement the new cases were detected in the capital of Khartoum and the provinces of West Darfur, North Darfur, and Kassala. The statement did not provide further details. Sudan’s healthcare system has been the victim of long-running domestic conflicts and recent political upheaval, as well as international isolation. It would be hard pressed to handle a large outbreak of the new disease. The World Health Organization in July declared the monkeypox a global emergency, underlining the seriousness of the outbreak.

