Elton John plays White House lawn as part of farewell tour

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elton John says he has played in some beautiful venues, but the stage in front of the White House on Friday, beneath a massive tent on a perfect autumn night, was “probably the icing on the cake.” President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed the 75-year-old singer, talking about his activism, the power of his music and his all-around goodness. John kicked off his concert with “Your Song,” his first big international hit. The event was dreamed up and paid for by A+E and the History Channel.

