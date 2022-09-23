Ex-Nevada deputy attorney general indicted on murder charge

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii grand jury has indicted a former deputy Nevada attorney general on charges of second-degree murder in connection with the 50-year-old cold case of a Honolulu woman killed in 1972. Tudor Chirila is in custody in Reno, Nevada, where he is fighting extradition to Hawaii. The grand jury decision was reached Friday. Honolulu police say new DNA evidence linked the 77-year-old to the crime scene. Chirila says he’s fighting extradition because police forced him to provide saliva for the DNA sample and he believes his constitutional rights were violated when he was arrested.

