Eastern Michigan University faculty ratify new contract

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Faculty members at Eastern Michigan University have voted to ratify a new four-year labor agreement with the school. The Eastern Michigan University chapter of the American Association of University Professors says Friday that 96% of its members voted in favor of the deal which would include pay raises and more favorable health care coverage. Dozens of faculty members began picketing Sept. 7 at the school, about 35 miles southwest of Detroit. The union and the school’s administration had been split over pay raises and how much faculty members should pay for health care. Striking faculty members returned to their classrooms Sept. 12, after a deal was reached with the university to end the walkout.

