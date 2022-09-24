Egypt’s leader meets with Sudan’s military ruler in Cairo

CAIRO (AP) — President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt has met with Sudan’s leader in Cairo for talks that focused on ties between the two neighbors. El-Sissi on Saturday welcomed Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of Sudan’s ruling sovereign council, at the Cairo international airport. The Sudanese leader stopped in Cairo on his way home from New York where he addressed the U.N. General Assembly on the political stalemate in his county following a military coup he led nearly a year ago. According to a statement from the Egyptian presidency, the two leaders held talks in the Itihadiya presidential palace. The statement offered only generalities about bilateral ties including the trade, economic and military cooperation.

