From Yale to jail: Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes’ path
By JACQUES BILLEAUD and LINDSAY WHITEHURST
Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — The founder of the militia group Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, was once a promising Yale Law School graduate. Then his deep distrust of government and thirst for greatness led him down a far different path. Rhodes built one of the country’s largest anti-government militia groups with members who would eventually storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The 57-year-old Rhodes will soon be back in court, but not as a lawyer. He and four others tied to the group head to trial this coming week on charges of seditious conspiracy. It’s the most serious charge leveled by the Justice Department in its far-reaching prosecution of Capitol rioters.