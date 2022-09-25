From Yale to jail: Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes’ path

PHOENIX (AP) — The founder of the militia group Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, was once a promising Yale Law School graduate. Then his deep distrust of government and thirst for greatness led him down a far different path. Rhodes built one of the country’s largest anti-government militia groups with members who would eventually storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The 57-year-old Rhodes will soon be back in court, but not as a lawyer. He and four others tied to the group head to trial this coming week on charges of seditious conspiracy. It’s the most serious charge leveled by the Justice Department in its far-reaching prosecution of Capitol rioters.

By JACQUES BILLEAUD and LINDSAY WHITEHURST Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.