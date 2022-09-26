12 arrested after clashes outside Iranian Embassy in London

LONDON (AP) — British police say 12 people have been arrested and at least five police officers were seriously injured after violent disorder broke out during protests outside the Iranian embassy in London. Large crowds had gathering all week outside the Knightsbridge compound to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody after she was detained by Iran’s morality police. The Metropolitan Police force said most protesters had been peaceful, but on Sunday a group of activists sought to confront police and other protesters with different views. Police said bottles and other items were thrown at officers trying to protect the embassy building. The London clashes came as protests over Amini’s death spread across dozens of Iranian cities, towns and villages.

