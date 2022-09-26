Amid protests, Iran’s Guard strikes Kurdish groups in Iraq

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A semiofficial news agency in Iran says the powerful Revolutionary Guard has used drone strikes and artillery to target what Tehran says are bases of Iranian Kurdish separatists in northern Iraq. It’s the second such cross-border assault since the weekend, at a time when Iran is convulsing with protests over the death of a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman detained by the nation’s morality police. On Saturday, the Guard said it targeted Kurdish separatists’ training camps in northern Iraq. The semiofficial Tasnim news agency said the Guard’s attacks on Monday were in response for the support the separatists have allegedly provided for the unrest inside Iran, as well as their attempts to smuggle in weapons.

