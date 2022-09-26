Building collapses outside Kenyan capital, deaths reported

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A multi-story building has collapsed outside Kenya’s capital, and rescuers are picking through the debris in search of several people reported missing. Kenya’s national broadcaster reports that at least three people died in the collapse in Kirigiti on Monday. It is not immediately clear what caused the building collapse. Such incidents are not uncommon in Nairobi and elsewhere in Kenya amid weak oversight, shoddy construction and corruption.

