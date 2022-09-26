Famed American ski mountaineer missing in Nepal mountain

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Rescuers in a helicopter are searching for a famed U.S. ski climber a day after she fell off near the peak of the world’s eighth-highest mountain. An avalanche at a lower elevation on Mount Manaslu also swept several climbers, killing a Nepali guide and injuring others. An official from the expedition outfitter says Hilaree Nelson was skiing down from the summit with her partner when she fell off the mountain. Bad weather hampered rescue efforts Monday, but visibility was good for the helicopter to hover over the mountain Tuesday. All of the climbers caught in the avalanche are accounted for, and some of the injured were hospitalized in Kathmandu.

