Foes of Arizona voucher expansion likely fail to make ballot

PHOENIX (AP) — A conservative think tank says a massive expansion of Arizona’s private school voucher system will likely go into effect, after public school advocates failed to gather enough signatures to block the law. The Phoenix-based Goldwater Institute on Monday cited petition sheets made available by the Secretary of State’s office. Save Our Schools Arizona, the grassroots group opposing the law, acknowledged they are probably well below the threshold. The new law lets every parent in Arizona take public money now sent to the K-12 public school system and use it to pay for their children’s private school tuition, homeschool materials or other education costs.

